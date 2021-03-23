Jenny Manders-Raney pried one small, fuzzy dog from a kennel and then another. She wanted them to know it was all right. They were safe now.
She stopped at a nearby McDonalds and bought the dogs burgers, but they didn’t touch them. Mazel — nicknamed “Mazzie” — laid her head on her sister Kiki’s head as if to protect her from danger.
For days, the two dogs curled up together on the couch at Manders-Raney’s home in Dubuque. She had to tug them off of it so they could drink water, eat or go outside.
But after about two weeks, the two young dogs started feeling more comfortable in their environment. They bonded with Manders-Raney’s other dogs, and at night, Mazzie started crawling in bed with her and her husband.
“They are just such good dogs,” she said. “Now they are very mischievous. They’ve just really come out of their shells. They do great.”
Manders-Raney is one of a few local families who agreed to foster dogs brought to the area after frigid temperatures last month left millions of people without power and many animals without homes in states such as Texas and Oklahoma.
After being contacted by shelters in Oklahoma that were at capacity after taking in hundreds of stray animals, Vicky Ruefer decided she needed to help.
“We just brought up nine dogs from Oklahoma,” Ruefer, director and co-founder of Whispurring Hope Rescue, said earlier this month. “They couldn’t transport them for a couple of weeks because of the ice. They were just getting overloaded with animals down there.”
Ruefer said her organization received the dogs Feb. 26, and they all went directly to foster families.
“We had to get them up and get them out of there,” she said. “It’s really hard on my heart.”
Chris Uhlrich is fostering a three-legged dog named Keinie who was found in an Oklahoma cemetery last month after he had been shot.
“He’s adorable,” she said. “He’s all puppy. There is no aggressiveness in him.”
Uhlrich said her son is already falling in love with Keinie, but she has three other dogs and doesn’t plan to keep him. Her intent is to provide him with a safe and warm space until he can find a permanent home.
“All these dogs need homes,” she said. “So many dogs are put down. I think they all need a chance to find a home.”
Bri Eickhoff, director of operations at the Dubuque Regional Humane Society, said earlier this month that the shelter had agreed to take in about 20 dogs from Texas and 30 more from other shelters in southern states that were over capacity.
“It’s higher than normal,” she said. “Generally, we take in 25 to 30 dogs every couple of weeks. We are looking at 50 dogs over the course of two days.”
Eickhoff said when she spoke with a shelter in Texas, staff there had taken in more than 200 stray dogs in three days.
“It was nice that we were able to step in and help out,” she said. “It helps make sure those animals are being able to move out and into new homes.”
Manders-Raney said that after she took in Mazzie and Kiki, one of her friends joked and asked her: “Is this going to be a foster fail? Are you going to keep them?”
“If they are here a couple more weeks, I think it will be hard for my husband and I to let them go,” Manders-Raney said.
Manders-Raney said she is happy she and her husband were able to help rescue the dogs and provide them with the opportunity to have a loving home.
“We’re dog lovers, and there are so many dogs and kittens that just need a short-term place to stay to free up the shelter, and it’s really an easy thing to do to shelter them for just a few weeks,” she said. “Just getting them out of there and up here is just really a lifeline for them.”