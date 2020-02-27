EDGEWOOD, Iowa — Authorities said an Edgewood resident punched a man, then repeatedly kicked him in the head, even after he was unconscious.
The man then punched another person who tried to intervene and kicked him in the face.
Kyle R. Porter, 32, was arrested this week on two felony counts of willful injury, as well as a parole violation from a previous charge. His next hearing in Iowa District Court for Delaware County is set for Wednesday, March 4.
According to court documents, Porter punched Nathan J. Swisher, of Edgewood, in the face in the early morning of Feb. 16 at a local residence. Swisher fell to the ground, at which point Porter kicked him in the head, knocking him out.
Dakota G. Howard, of Strawberry Point, reported that Porter kept kicking Swisher in the head, then punched Howard when he tried to intervene. Documents state that Porter then kicked Howard in the face while he was down.
According to court documents, “Swisher had visible injuries to the side of his head with blood/fluid running from his left ear canal and temporary hearing loss.”
Howard was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated and released, authorities said.