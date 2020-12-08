The Dubuque County Incident Management Team is ratcheting up its public messaging efforts to inform residents who have recovered from COVID-19 how and why to donate plasma for current and future patients.
To donate plasma to be used in COVID-19 treatment, a would-be donor needs to be at least 17 years old, have tested positive for the coronavirus and be at least 28 days out from recovery, according to Dubuque County Health Department Director Patrice Lambert.
During Monday’s meeting of the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors, Supervisor Ann McDonough asked what, if anything, the team was doing to remind folks who have recovered that they can and should donate plasma.
“We should be targeting folks,” she said. “We have a dire need for this in our community.”
McDonough posited that there’s a gap in understanding in the community.
“I’ve spoken to folks who are highly educated people, who had no idea about the 28 days or any of this, or that it’s needed,” she said. “This is the only thing positive I can think of relative to the high positivity rates we’ve been experiencing — if we make a call to action, I think citizens will respond and become donors and help those who might be hospitalized in the near future.”
Stacey Killian, administrator of the Visiting Nurse Association, said her staff — who conduct contact tracing calls to county residents who have tested positive — could begin calling folks to remind them when they can donate.
“Right now, the case numbers are still down a little bit, so on a capacity basis, we can make some of those calls,” she told supervisors.
Ed Raber, interim executive director for the Board of Supervisors, said that his discussions with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center have indicated that those calls from the VNA would be a big help.
“(They) would welcome an opportunity to partner with the medical providers, the county, anybody else to do some additional marketing,” Raber said. “(The VNA) have all the positive names, so if they could get into the routine of, after 28 days trying to recontact as many of those individuals as possible, that would be a great way to remind people that this is a thing they can contribute back to the community.”
The VNA already informs folks in their initial contact tracing calls of the option to donate.
Supervisor Jay Wickham asked Killian to also report back on whatever gap in plasma for treatment exists.
“If we are — the board of health and supervisors — interested in having the recovery plasma be a big component, I would be interested in knowing what is the need and demand,” he said. “Is it 10 units, 1,000 units, 10,000 units?”
Supervisor Dave Baker also asked that the incident management team ask the governor’s office if there exists any state stockpile of convalescent plasma.
Lambert said that she has already reached out to the Iowa Department of Transportation to see if they could add information about plasma donation to their digital highway signs, as they have with encouraging mask wearing.