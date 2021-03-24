A standup comedian known for his appearances on a nationally syndicated radio show will perform in Dubuque in May.
Greg Hahn will take the stage at Five Flags Center on May 8, the facility announced Tuesday. He will be joined by standup comedian Willie Griswold.
Hahn is a favorite guest on radio program “The Bob & Tom Show.” He also has appeared on “Late Night with Conan O’Brien,” Comedy Central, CBS, ABC, FOX, MTV and CMT.
Griswold is an up-and-coming comedian who makes regular appearances on “The Bob & Tom Show.”
Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 26, at the Five Flags box office and FiveFlagsCenter.com.