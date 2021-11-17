MANCHESTER, Iowa — Six long-serving Manchester city employees are being given the chance to retire early after City Council members approved a temporary program for eligible employees.
Under the 2022 Voluntary Early Retirement Program, the city is offering an incentive that promotes an “orderly means of attrition” for employees while also giving the taxpayers an opportunity to save money.
City administration worked with the Personnel Committee to develop the program, which will be offered to employees who have reached 55 years of age by the time they retire and have worked a minimum of 20 consecutive years with the city.
Those who choose to participate will receive two lump-sum payments of $20,000 into their health reimbursement accounts — the first occurring the day they retire and the second on July 1.
Employees also will be paid out their accrued vacation and personal days, along with a percentage of their accumulated sick leave that will be based on the number of years they have worked for the city.
According to the documentation provided by the city, eligible employees must decide if they would like to participate by Dec. 6.
City Clerk Erin Learn said staff modeled the program off what is offered by the local school district, and like the district, the city only offers this type of retirement option on occasion, the last of which was in 2016.