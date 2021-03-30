LANCASTER, Wis. — Developers of a 52-room Sleep Inn & Suites in south Lancaster have announced a June 1 hard opening date and is accepting reservations.
Reservations are being accepted for June 1 and thereafter but likely will be back-filled to early May.
About 10 private investors helped finance the more-than-$5 million project, located at 1550 S. Madison St. Crews broke ground in spring 2020.
The city also sold the land to the developers for $1 and will provide up to $943,250 using funds generated by property taxes from the new hotel.