MANCHESTER, Iowa – A federal jury recently convicted a Delaware County man of sex-trafficking charges.
Darrius D. Redd, 33, of Manchester, was found guilty of sex trafficking an adult victim by force, fraud and coercion; facilitation of prostitution; and distribution of a controlled substance to a person younger than 21, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Iowa.
Redd was convicted after a four-and-a-half-day trial.
Redd faces a sentence of at least 15 years in prison and up to life behind bars. His sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 28.
“Redd used deceptive and coercive tactics, as well as physical force, to compel a victim to engage in sex acts in exchange for money,” according to court documents and trial evidence.
Redd trafficked the victim in Iowa City, Cedar Rapids, Waterloo, Clive and surrounding areas of Iowa in February and March 2020. Documents also state that Redd supplied the victim with the controlled substance ecstasy and posted advertisements for paid sex acts with the victim and other women on an escort website.
Redd had distributed controlled substances to other women and had attempted to recruit them to engage in commercial sex acts as well, according to trial testimony.
Court documents accused him of facilitating prostitution from June 2019 through September 2020, when he was arrested.
A grand jury indicted him in September 2020 on the three charges.