COLESBURG, Iowa — Edgewood-Colesburg Community School District has extended the contract of Superintendent Rob Busch by two years.
School board members recently voted, 4-0, to extend the contract. Board Member Bob Schilling was absent from the meeting.
Busch is in his eighth year as superintendent of the district and has only had single-year contracts the past three years.
The contract extension came two months after a November work session in which the majority of the school board indicated they favored an extension for Busch.
“I’m excited to stay in the district,” he said. “I think we have a lot of good things going on here. Our student achievement is on the rise, and with the passage of the (Physical Plant and Equipment Levy) a couple of years ago, a lot of building projects are getting done.”
Busch will be paid $120,825 per year and receive full family insurance.
Busch had served as both superintendent and elementary principal for the past five years before the district hired Patty Briggs as elementary principal this year.