The Dubuque County Secondary Roads Department and Board of Supervisors are planning far less road construction in the next budget year, due to inflation, an intentionally aggressive previous year and uncertainty with the state Legislature.
The budget County Engineer Russell Weber requested for major road projects in fiscal year 2024, which begins July 1, is less than half what the department will have completed by this fiscal year’s end on June 30. The current year’s project list boasted 38.15 miles of roads paved or resurfaced, nine bridges or other water structures replaced and $16.5 million spent of local funds. Weber requested $8.275 million for the coming year, to pave or resurface 13.11 miles of roads and replace five bridges or other structures.
While the decrease after this construction year looks drastic, fiscal year 2023 was an outlier. The Board of Supervisors of that time intended to spend down road department reserves which had reached great heights.
Recommended for you
“When you look back over the history, we never expected to re-do last year’s project total in both count and financial cost,” said Supervisor Ann McDonough, at a recent budget hearing. “We might be going back historically a few more years than we might have liked. The expectations are going to be more modest with what we can accomplish.”
However, unanticipated expenses this year have overcorrected, using more of the fund balances than supervisors or the department intended.
“That aggressive construction season, along with inflated costs, had a major impact on our department’s fund balance,” Weber said. “FY ’24 dips below the recommended fund balance. Common practice is having a fund balance of about 30%. We discussed getting this closer to 10% to get more projects out the door. This fund balance is crucial, though, as it comes to cashflow purposes.”
And yet, Weber described several projects necessary for safety. Those included a $2.9 million overlay and culvert replacement project on 6.2 miles of Prairie Creek Road, a $2.8 million overlay and widening and culvert project for 6.81 miles of Girl Scout Road, and a $1.4 million replacement of a narrow bridge with poor deck condition and “rotted wood piling” on Old Highway Road.
The expected drop in available funds and the projects that still need doing come in a year of great uncertainty for local governments as numerous proposals in the Iowa Legislature would alter — and in most cases reduce — the taxes counties need to provide services.
“I know your challenge is that balance — getting the projects done that are part of the five-year plans with the few funding sources in front of you,” said Supervisor Wayne Kenniker. “But with some of the uncertainties we have in front of us, I am just looking at things.”
Weber repeated an option supervisors have in case of emergency, to transfer up to $900,000 to secondary roads from the general fund.
But, in a later hearing, Kenniker raised the option of considering even less road spending to rebuild reserves drawn down in the past year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.