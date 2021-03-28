Iowa flags will be at half-staff on Monday to honor two Anamosa State Penitentiary employees who were killed by prison inmates.
Gov. Kim Reynolds ordered flags to be at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Monday, March 29, to pay respect to Lorena Schulte, 50, a nurse at the Anamosa prison, and Robert McFarland, 46, a correctional officer. Funeral services for both of them are also Monday, according to a press release from Reynolds’ office.
Schulte and McFarland were attacked with hammers and killed by two inmates Tuesday while trying to stop an escape attempt, according to authorities. Officials said the inmates, Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard, also kidnapped another prison employee and severely injured another inmate during the incident.
Prior to this incident, it has been at least 45 years since an Iowa prison employee was killed by an inmate.