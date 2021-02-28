Dubuque City Council members will hold a series of virtual public meetings about the budget for fiscal year 2022, which begins July 1.
The process begins with a meeting Monday, March 1, during which council members will establish the maximum amount of taxes the city will collect. The remaining schedule of meetings and departmental budgets to be discussed is as follows:
- March 3: Information services, legal services, city clerk, human resources, public information office, city manager’s office, City Council, media services.
- March 4: Health services, human rights, Carnegie-Stout Public Library, Dubuque Regional Airport, finance.
- March 8: Housing and community development, planning, economic development, transportation services.
- March 9: Purchase of services, Five Flags Civic Center, Grand River Center, parks, recreation, Multicultural Family Center.
- March 11: Emergency management, emergency communications, police, fire.
- March 22: Water, Water & Resource Recovery Center, public works, engineering.
- March 24: Public hearing to adopt the fiscal year 2022 budget.
Meetings will begin at 6:30 p.m. and will be aired on Mediacom cable channels 8 and 117.2, streamed live and archived at cityofdubuque.org/media and streamed live on the city’s Facebook page. Members of the public can join the meetings at global.gotomeeting.com/join/337661181 or by calling 877-568-4106. The access code is 337-661-181. The link, phone number and access code will be the same for each meeting. All comments must be accompanied by a name and address.
Comments also can be made at facebook.com/cityofdubuque. Individuals must include their name and address in order to be recognized.