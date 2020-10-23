Because the Jule has suspended bus fares until further notice due to COVID-19, voters can ride to the polls for free on Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Jule’s fixed-route and on-demand services will provide the free Election Day rides from 6:15 a.m. to 6:45 p.m., according to a press release. Residents also can use Jule buses for rides to early in-person voting or to drop off absentee ballots before Election Day.
Buses on fixed routes will stop “within reasonable walking distance” of Dubuque polling places, the release said. Transportation services staff will provide information on how to navigate between a bus stop and polling place upon request.
Details on the nearest bus stop to a polling place can be found at cityofdubuque.org/ridetovote.