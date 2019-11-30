Even if she is unable to win her party's nomination, Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson said her message about American politics is one that needs to be heard.
Williamson addressed a crowd of about 35 at the Body & Soul Wellness Center and Spa on Asbury Road this afternoon. It was the first of three "conversations" the candidate had scheduled for Dubuque today.
With stiff competition from nearly 20 candidates, Williamson faces a tough road to the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November 2020. But she said her desire to take the money and soulless competitiveness out of politics sets her apart.
"American politics is stuck," She said. "It's corrupt in ways that are downright un-American."
Williamson touted policies such as universal health care, increased investment in public education and supporting efforts to combat climate change.
She put particular emphasis on shifting American foreign policy away from military intervention with other countries and instead promoting peace. She even proposed the development of a Department of Peace, which would work to reduce violence both internationally and domestically.
"We're at least supposed to try to be the good guys," Williamson said. "A country can't be great if a country is not good."
Williamson, a popular author and spiritual leader, is trailing in the polls and hasn't qualified for an invite to the three most-recent major televised Democratic debates.
Throughout her speech Saturday, she claimed that she wasn't invited to the debates because she was willing to talk about subjects -- such as gun violence -- that others were not.
Event attendees expressed enthusiasm.
Kris Zwicky, of Galena, Ill., said she supports Williamson because of her honesty and willingness to diverge from the Democratic mainstream.
"You have a lot of politicians that speak, and it's just circular," Zwicky said. "She has always been short and to the point, and I appreciate that."
Scott Theisen, owner of Body & Soul Wellness Center, said Williamson's words have had a profound effect on him.
"We've never had a candidate with real spiritual gravitas," Theisen said. "I think she could be amazing as our country's leader."
Williamson said she plans to stay in the campaign for as long as possible to spread her message in the hope that it will have an impact on the national dialogue.
"I will be here for as long as I have the money to be here," Williamson said. "You can't be in the conversation if you're not still in the running."