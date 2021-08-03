Senior Health Insurance Information Program counselors will offer a free 90-minute seminar on Medicare later this month at a Dubuque hospital.

The seminar will take place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 21, in the sixth-floor auditorium at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.

Topics will include Medicare Part A and Part B benefits, the prescription drug benefit (Part D), Medicare Advantage plans and Medicare supplement insurance.

Space is limited to allow for social distancing. Attendees must register by Thursday, Aug. 12, by calling 563-589-9002.

Tags

Recommended for you