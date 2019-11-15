Four members of the public each shared thoughts during a City of Dubuque budget-input session this week.
City staff held the public meeting at the Historic Federal Building for input on the budget covering the fiscal year beginning July 1. Staff will use the feedback to assist in the development of a recommended budget to be submitted to City Council members in February.
Council members must adopt a final budget by March 31.
At this week’s meeting, the residents talked about:
Moving ahead with plans to make Chaplain Schmitt Island a more appealing destination for recreation and entertainment. City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the city is “moving along, admittedly slowly,” to carry out a master plan adopted by council members two years ago, starting with updates to Veterans Memorial Plaza
- . “We’re seeking federal and state grants and incentives to help us do that,” he said. “We’re looking to private developers to invest there. I think it’s going to get better.”
- Investing in upgrades to and redesign of the disc golf course at Veterans Memorial Park and moving ahead with the once-proposed creation of a disc golf course at Roosevelt Park.
- Budgeting money for dog waste stations and signage in preparation of the possible passage of a
city ordinance allowing leashed pets in most city parks
- .
- Investigating ways to streamline The Jule public bus transit services and reduce “waste” in the city budget, such as eliminating underutilized trolley services and bus routes.
- Considering converting tennis courts at Eagle Point Park to pickleball courts.
For more information on the city’s budget process, visit www.cityofdubuque.org/budget or call 563-589-4110.