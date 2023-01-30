Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
Alexander J. Carman
Authorities seek a convict from Dubuque County who failed to return to a correctional facility while on work release.
Alexander J. Carman, 19, was convicted of intimidation with a dangerous weapon and other charges in Dubuque County, according to a press release.
The release states that Carman failed to report to the Waterloo (Iowa) Residential Correctional Facility as required Friday.
Carman is described as a 5-foot-6 White male weighing 138 pounds.
He was admitted to the work release facility on Oct. 20.
Court documents state that Carman, then 17, was one of three teens arrested following a shooting on March 1, 2021, in Dubuque.
People with information about Carman are encouraged to contact their local police.
