EAST DUBUQUE, Ill.— Having just finished a nearly two-decade career as fire chief of a Chicago suburb, it might seem odd that Craig Haigh is so excited to become a volunteer firefighter in a town with a population of less than 2,000.
But Haigh has always had a love for the East Dubuque Fire Department — and a love of the volunteer fire service.
“Even though I have been a career firefighter full time for the last 33 years ... my heart, in every way, is in the volunteer fire service,” he said. “That’s where I started, and I love it.”
Haigh recently retired as chief of Hanover Park Fire Department. This week, he became the newest volunteer member of the East Dubuque department, working a weekly 24-hour shift.
Haigh, 54, was raised in Hampton, Ill., where he started as a volunteer firefighter at age 16 before becoming a full-time firefighter in Rock Island.
He said the East Dubuque Fire Department caught his attention from his earliest days in the service.
“They had figured out how to run a volunteer ambulance service at the paramedic level, and back when they did that, it was not common, certainly not in the Midwest, and really anywhere in the U.S,” he said. “I always had East Dubuque on this pedestal as, ‘they kind of pulled off the impossible.’”
Haigh became chief of a North Carolina department in 1995, then assumed leadership of the Hanover Park department in 2002.
While in Hanover Park, Haigh became friends with East Dubuque Fire Chief Joe Heim. Soon, he was working with the fire department he once admired from afar, helping them with strategic planning and training.
“(Haigh) helped us come up with efficiency in how we do business,” Heim said. “He brought in different ways to do things with a smaller crew that we never thought of before.”
When Haigh retired from the Hanover Park department, he knew he didn’t want to leave the fire service forever. Volunteer opportunities are limited in the Chicago area, he said, but luckily, he had a link to a quality volunteer department less than three hours away.
“There was really only one place I was going to go if they would take me,” he said.
Heim said his department was more than happy to take Haigh up on his offer.
“It’s going to benefit us in many ways,” Heim said. “It gives us an outside perspective coming in and helping us do training.”
Haigh will still reside in Hanover Park, where he’ll work as a fire and emergency services consultant. He will travel to East Dubuque each week for his shift.
Heim said the station currently has about 35 volunteer firefighters, along with three fire corps members who serve in non-emergency situations and help run the station. He said Haigh’s shift will help the department “fill a gap.”
“Having somebody there one day a week will take the pressure off a couple of our other (firefighters),” he said.
Haigh is eager to volunteer for the department that once inspired him.
“I think it’s going to work quite well, and it keeps me still in the game,” he said.