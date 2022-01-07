Local Wisconsin voters will choose new county supervisors, city representatives and school board members during the April 5 elections.
The candidate nomination filing period ended Tuesday.
Bellow are some of the candidates running for municipal school board seats locally. Most local county and other municipal races were highlighted in Thursday’s TH, though one more is included today for which information could not be obtained previously.
Two days of attempts to get candidate information from Shullsburg officials have been unsuccessful.
School districts
Cassville school board
Open seats: 3
Candidates:
Area A — Holly Tasker (i)
Area B — Donald Adams (i)
Area C — Joseph Uppena (i) and Aaron Wiest
Cuba City school board
Open seats: 2
Candidates: Gary Andrews (i), Rick Hess and Chuck Poll (i)
Darlington school board
Open seats: 3
Candidates: Bob Hermanson (i), Ryan McGuire (i) and Carly Winslow
Board Member Teresa Siegenthaler is not running for reelection.
Lancaster school board
Open seats: 3 — two in Area 1 and one in Area 5
Candidates:
Area 1 — Adam Arians (i), Gina Rollins (i) and Tabitha Wallin
Area 5 — Jerry Vesperman (i)
Platteville school board
Open seats: 3
Candidates: Jessica Brogley, Ben Grossman, Jeremy Johnson, Belinda Lyght, Tony McFall, Betsy Ralph-Tollefson, Devyn Shea, Nicole Tyc and Irfan Ul-Haq (i)
Board Members Brian Miesen and Ryan Kowalski are not running for reelection. Because there are more than six candidates, the district will hold a primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 15, to reduce the number of candidates to six.