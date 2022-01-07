Local Wisconsin voters will choose new county supervisors, city representatives and school board members during the April 5 elections.

The candidate nomination filing period ended Tuesday.

Bellow are some of the candidates running for municipal school board seats locally. Most local county and other municipal races were highlighted in Thursday’s TH, though one more is included today for which information could not be obtained previously.

Two days of attempts to get candidate information from Shullsburg officials have been unsuccessful.

School districts

Cassville school board

Open seats: 3

Candidates:

  • Area A — Holly Tasker (i)
  • Area B — Donald Adams (i)
  • Area C — Joseph Uppena (i) and Aaron Wiest

Cuba City school board

Open seats: 2

Candidates: Gary Andrews (i), Rick Hess and Chuck Poll (i)

Darlington school board

Open seats: 3

Candidates: Bob Hermanson (i), Ryan McGuire (i) and Carly Winslow

Board Member Teresa Siegenthaler is not running for reelection.

Lancaster school board

Open seats: 3 — two in Area 1 and one in Area 5

Candidates:

  • Area 1 — Adam Arians (i), Gina Rollins (i) and Tabitha Wallin
  • Area 5 — Jerry Vesperman (i)

Platteville school board

Open seats: 3

Candidates: Jessica Brogley, Ben Grossman, Jeremy Johnson, Belinda Lyght, Tony McFall, Betsy Ralph-Tollefson, Devyn Shea, Nicole Tyc and Irfan Ul-Haq (i)

Board Members Brian Miesen and Ryan Kowalski are not running for reelection. Because there are more than six candidates, the district will hold a primary election on Tuesday, Feb. 15, to reduce the number of candidates to six.

Potosi school board

Open seats: 3

Candidates: Craig Bierman (i), Ryne Emler (i) and Peggy Udelhoven (i)

Prairie du Chien school board

Open seats: 3

Candidates: Lonnie Achenbach (i), James Hackett and Lacie Anthony

Board Members Cassie Hubanks and Lynn O’Kane are not running for reelection.

Shullsburg school board

Open seats: 2

Candidates: Melanie Andrews (i), Casey Fennell (i) and Matthew McLennan

Southwestern school board

Open seats: 2

Candidates:

  • Area 1 — Jackie Birkett (i)
  • Area 2 — Sara Beschen

Current Area 2 Board Member Jodi Fritz is not running for reelection.

Cities

Mineral Point City Council

Open seats: 5

Candidates:

  • Mayor — Jason Basting (i)
  • Ward 1 — Michael Wagner (i) and Jared Weier
  • Ward 2 — Danny Clark (i)
  • Ward 3 — No candidates
  • Ward 4 — David Engels (i)

Council Member Joel Gosse is not running for reelection.

