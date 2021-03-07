A man recently was sentenced to 10 years in prison for raping a woman in Dubuque and stealing from her.
Jessie L. Philiph, 35, no permanent address, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to third-degree sexual abuse-forcible rape and second-degree theft. A second rape charge was dismissed.
Court documents state that Philiph raped a woman in May at a Dubuque residence.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Philiph also stole televisions and other items worth approximately $1,720.
Traffic camera footage showed Philiph arriving at the residence on the day of the alleged attack and later loading televisions and other items into a vehicle and driving to a Dubuque pawn shop.