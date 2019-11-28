PEOSTA, Iowa — Two people were injured Sunday in a crash outside of Peosta.
Christina K. Welbes, 30, of Epworth, and her passenger Bryan A. Gawlik, 26, of Peosta, both were taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment of their injuries, according to a Dubuque County Sheriff’s Department report obtained Wednesday.
The crash occurred at 4:35 a.m. Sunday on Old Highway Road near Cox Springs Road. The report states that Welbes was westbound on Old Highway when she failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Her vehicle left the roadway, went through a yard and up an embankment, then crossed Cox Springs and struck a fiber optic box.
Welbes stated that she fell asleep prior to the crash.
She was cited with failure to maintain control.