Visitors to Dubuque's Mines of Spain recreation area this weekend are encouraged to wear blaze orange and keep their pets leashed as shotgun deer-hunting season begins.
Iowa's first shotgun season begins Saturday, Dec. 7 and continues through Wednesday, Dec. 11. The second season is Dec. 14 to 22.
Hunters must pick only one of the seasons. Only landowners can hunt both. About 59,000 deer were killed during Iowa's shotgun seasons in 2018, according to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.
In a post on the Mines of Spain Facebook page, administrators warned visitors of the upcoming hunting season. They also encouraged visitors to avoid hunting areas.