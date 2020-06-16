A Dubuque casino recently indicated that more than 100 employees — and potentially as many as 270 — will be permanently laid off in the next month.
Diamond Jo Casino’s parent company, Boyd Gaming Corp., sent a letter to Mayor Roy Buol indicating that 25% to 60% of workers at the Dubuque facility would have their positions eliminated as the company deals with the business impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. The layoffs would be announced during the first two weeks of July, the notice stated.
The letter did not specify the specific number of expected layoffs, nor would company officials pinpoint a precise figure.
Greater Dubuque Development Corp.’s website indicates that Diamond Jo employs 450 workers in Dubuque. Given the percentages outlined by Boyd Gaming, that means 112 to 270 workers could be permanently laid off.
The company’s correspondence to the city includes information about 292 Diamond Jo employees who could be affected by the permanent job reductions.
“We are trying to be as transparent as we can with our team members,” said Boyd Gaming spokesman David Strow on Monday. “But we cannot determine exactly how many team members will be laid off and how many will be called back to work.”
The letter to city officials was dated May 22 and issued in conjunction with a formal notice to Iowa Workforce Development on that same date. A copy of the letter was included in documents for Monday night’s Dubuque City Council meeting.
It also stated, “For some team members who are not laid off, we now reasonably expect the current furlough may last longer than six months from the date it began.”
Strow emphasized that business conditions have improved since that letter was issued.
Diamond Jo reopened June 1, albeit with restrictions that promote social distancing.
“We were dealing with much higher levels of uncertainty then than we are dealing with today,” he said.
The property is only open 19 hours per day, rather than its typical 24. Moreover, amenities like the buffet and the Mississippi Moon Bar entertainment venue remain closed, Strow said.
“We have been able to get back open but have been operating under significant restrictions,” he said. “Some amenities are still closed, and it is difficult to predict how long it will take to return to normal levels.”
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said the hospitality, entertainment and gaming industries were among the first- and hardest-hit in the area.
He expects a strong recovery eventually but acknowledged casinos face lingering uncertainty for the foreseeable future.
“It is complicated,” he said. “The industry was not just impacted by the directive of the governor to close and the conditions for reopening. Their success is also subject to the attitude of consumers and when they feel safe to come back.”
In mid-March, when the spread of COVID-19 first prompted casino closures, the two gambling facilities in Dubuque collectively employed nearly 800 people.
Q Casino and Hotel had 315 employees, according to CEO Jesus Aviles. He said Monday that he hopes none of them will lose their jobs.
“We don’t plan to lay off anybody permanently,” he said.
Even so, he acknowledged that about 50 of the workers there have not returned to their jobs. Aviles said the casino has not yet called back restaurant workers and about half of the table-game workers have not returned to work.
Aviles emphasized that the situation surrounding COVID-19 remains very fluid, and continued restrictions or dampened customer demand could force the property to implement permanent layoffs.
For now, though, he has been encouraged by the number of customers returning to the venue.
“All of the people who have come back are very excited to be here,” he said.
Amy White, marketing manager at Casino Queen Marquette (Iowa), said via email that the casino “does not anticipate any layoffs, and we have several full- and part-time positions open in varying departments.”
Disruptions to the gambling industry have not been limited to the Dubuque area.
Boyd Gaming properties in both Illinois and Pennsylvania have not yet reopened due to government restrictions. Meanwhile, some of the properties in Nevada remain shuttered due to a lack of demand.
The company’s other Iowa casino, located in Northwood, has reopened. However, Boyd Gaming officials have notified state leaders that more than 100 employees there could be permanently laid off.
Overall, Strow said that 20 of the company’s 29 gaming properties are now open.
“We are pleased with the response we have had so far across the country,” he said. “But we know this is going to be a very long process.”