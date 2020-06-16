News in your town

Southwest Wisconsin virtual job fair set for next week

Grants boost development of new park in Benton

Asbury's Music in the Park canceled

Peosta ag safety facility to host virtual programs this summer

New economic development funding available to local proprietors in southwest Wisconsin

Gypsy moth treatment to occur in Jo Daviess County

Future uncertain for major Delaware County employer after bankruptcy filing, layoff notice

3 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in Dubuque County; 2 more in Jo Daviess County

Dubuque casino warns 110 to 270 to be laid off

Lasting effects: Pandemic prompts local shelters to consider new housing options for pets

Police: Dubuque man late for work leads police on chase at more than 100 mph

NICC marks start of $22.5 million Peosta campus renovation

WD school board OKs earlier start, longer school year

Youngest-ever U.S. Tennis Association president to headline Dubuque conference

Motorcyclist airlifted for treatment after Jo Daviess County wreck

Teen injured in ATV rollover in Lafayette County

Dubuque County building permits

Dubuque city pools will not open this year

WD school board OKs earlier start, longer school year

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

Youngest-ever U.S. Tennis Association president to headline Dubuque conference

Motorcyclist airlifted for treatment after Jo Daviess County wreck

1 new COVID-19 case, 1 additional death in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 137 cases statewide

Police: Dubuque man late for work leads police on chase at more than 100 mph

Teen injured in ATV rollover in Lafayette County

TH wants to talk with workers impacted by pandemic

No new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, but ones in Crawford, Lafayette counties

Dubuque County maternity home celebrates 5 years

Local law enforcement reports

Free COVID-19 testing to be held in Platteville

Biz Buzz: Boutique opens in Dubuque; movie theater plots return; professional development program emerges

Lasting effects: Pandemic prompts educators to integrate technology into learning

Person who makes a difference: Dubuque hospice volunteer offers time, skills

Dubuque center will aim to transform lives through lifestyle

Longtime Bellevue resident donates land to expand park

Ask the TH: Questions about tree removal in Dubuque, U.S. 52 project

Felon carrying pistol in Grant County bar sentenced to probation

Cascade pool to open Saturday, with some restrictions

Dean's lists: NICC, Ohio, UW-La Crosse