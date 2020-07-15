Members of the U.S. Marshals Service on Tuesday arrested a Dubuque man who was wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Loras Boulevard nearly two weeks ago.
Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, was arrested Tuesday morning in Michigan on charges of first degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon, according to a joint press release issued by the Dubuque Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service.
Police say Ellison shot and killed Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, near the corner of Loras Boulevard and Bluff Street on the evening of July 2. According to police, city traffic cameras showed that the two men argued and had a physical altercation before Ellison pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired.
Smothers was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
“We hope this (arrest) provides relief to community members and the victim’s family,” said Dubuque Police Department Lt. Bruce Deutsch.
He also praised the collaborative effort that led to the arrest.
“This was a good law enforcement effort between agencies, and we were grateful they were able to assist us in locating him,” Deutsch said.
According to the press release, U.S. marshals narrowed the search for Ellison to a residence in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Tuesday morning. Shortly after 10 a.m., marshals identified Ellison exiting the residence and took him into custody without incident.
Ellison was transported to the Kalamazoo County Jail, where he awaits extradition to Dubuque, the release states.
The arrest marks the culmination of a 12-day effort to locate Ellison.
Police said that Ellison had fled into a residence at 419 Loras Blvd. shortly after the July 2 shooting. Police executed a search warrant at that address later that night but Ellison was not captured.
Four days later, police identified Ellison as the suspect in the shooting and asked the public for tips in locating him.
The Dubuque Police Department requested the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service after determining Ellison had likely fled the state. Task force officers identified a number of possible locations for the suspect before narrowing it down to a single residence Tuesday and making the arrest, according to the press release.