GALENA, Ill. — A new report indicates that there is a shortage of workforce housing and housing for older adults in Jo Daviess County.
Shortages of affordable single-family homes and high-density multifamily housing are the leading factors driving the housing crunch, according to a report prepared for Blackhawk Hills Regional Council. County and local governments are expected to discuss the report separately this week.
Transitional housing for retirees is expected to partly drive housing demand in the coming years. Jo Daviess County’s population is projected to decline by 1.74%, or 378 people, by 2027, and the share of residents 65 and older is expected to increase, the report states.
Rental vacancies also dropped from 10.7% in 2017 to 4.7% in 2020, while the price and number of home sales have climbed, limiting options for older adults who want to downsize.
“One of the things that (older adults) expect in a community is housing that’s affordable, housing that’s available,” said Daniel Payette, executive director of Blackhawk Hills Regional Council.
The average home sale price in Jo Daviess County in 2020 was $222,096, which was affordable for a household making the mean household income of $75,120, but less affordable for “workforce-income” households — households making $30,000 to $50,000 per year — for whom an affordable price would be $100,800 to $168,000, the report states.
A little more than 60% of surveyed private sector jobs paid at or below workforce-income. Meanwhile, some 21.6% of renters paid more than 30% of their income toward housing.
High housing costs could deter employees from staying and make the nationwide labor shortage worse for the county, Payette said.
“Housing is important to stabilizing and attracting residents,” Payette said. “That’s making it more difficult to make a life and build wealth and a family and everything that comes with that.”
The report recommends the county take steps to attract new development and address current, aging housing stock and lots available for development.
“Some of the recommendations are being done really quick and some will take time,” said David Schmit, regional director for Northwest Illinois Economic Development.
Schmit said his office had begun compiling a list of available acreage across the county that could be the site of future development.
Ed Bochniak, executive director of Jo Daviess County Housing Authority, said the housing authority could work to allocate tax credits toward a development in exchange for units dedicated to Section 8 recipients. Its board is expected to discuss the report this week.
The Jo Daviess County Board’s development and planning committee is expected to discuss the report Tuesday, Jan. 24.
East Dubuque City Manager Loras Herrig said the City Council also is expected to discuss the report Tuesday.
Herrig said that the municipality is ready for new development after updating its wastewater system and upgrading its water and sewer mains.
Area officials said collaboration across government and businesses will be needed to add more housing.
“The important thing to point out here is that for anything to happen, there needs to be an understanding with business leaders and government entities that this is an issue and we need to keep meeting to do something about it,” Payette said.
Joshua Irvine is a Report for America corps member and writes about issues related to poverty in the tri-state area for the Telegraph Herald.
