Local emergency management and municipal officials reported three injuries and one water rescue in the wake of storms that passed through the tri-state area Friday evening, as well as downed power lines and damage to buildings.
Three adults were transported to Dubuque-area hospitals Friday evening from Moon River Cabins and Riverview RV Park and Vacation Rentals in Bellevue, Iowa, according to the Bellevue Police Department.
One guest had to be rescued from the river after a sudden hail and windstorm blew her tiny home into the water, Riverview owner Dan Blitgen said. Blitgen said the woman didn’t know how to swim, so he swam out to get her himself.
“I couldn’t find a rope, so I found a 50-foot water hose and tied one end around me and had a guy on shore hold the other end,” Blitgen said. “Then I swam out and got her floating on a pillow and helped get her back to shore.”
Three guests in total were taken to Dubuque-area hospitals, one in serious condition and two with mild injuries including the woman rescued from the river. Blitgen said the sudden hail storm also destroyed several trees, cabins and campers.
Jackson County Emergency Management Coordinator Lyn Medinger said the incident was fairly localized to the area around the cabins, as damage across the rest of the county was much less significant. Those were the only three injuries reported in northeast Iowa after storms swept through the tri-state area on Friday.
Area officials reported more widespread damage to trees, power lines and outlying buildings like sheds and garages in northeast Iowa and southwest Wisconsin. Most of the structural damage took place in rural areas, such as grain bins or machine sheds.
Gov. Kim Reynolds on Saturday issued a disaster proclamation for 12 eastern Iowa counties, including Delaware and Dubuque counties.
Delaware CountyPower has been restored to much of Manchester, Iowa, after widespread outages last night, said City Manager Tim Vick. He noted Friday that certain areas on the south and east edge of town had experienced what looked like potential tornado damage to trees and buildings, though tornadic activity has not yet been confirmed by the National Weather Service.
Delaware County Emergency Management Coordinator Mandy Bieber said damage assessments are ongoing countywide, as several farm and out buildings have been damaged, as well as several reports of residences with trees that had fallen on them.
“We have been very blessed that we have had no injuries,” Bieber said. “I would guess there are some people that are staying with family or friends (after damage to their homes), but (the county) is not sheltering anyone at this time.”
U.S. 20 near Manchester reopened Saturday afternoon after being closed to through traffic because of the storm, although the nearby on- and off-ramps remain closed due to debris in the roadway. Burrington Road in Manchester was also shut down because of damage in the area.
Lafayette CountyA Lafayette County, Wis., barn was a complete loss after a Friday evening fire believed to have been caused by a lightning strike, according to Lafayette County Emergency Management Director Theresa Burgess. The fire took place around 7:15 p.m. in Willow Springs Township.
Eight area volunteer fire departments responded to the incident, where no injuries were reported. Area municipalities also saw straight-line wind damage to farm buildings, trees and power lines, Burgess added.
Dubuque County
Dubuque County Emergency Management Director Tom Berger said no tornadic activity was reported in Dubuque County on Friday night, adding that the county was “lucky” when compared to other places in northeast Iowa.
He said a few sheds and other outbuildings were damaged in Dubuque, and an apartment complex on Kane Street reported roof damage. Other than that, damage seemed to be limited to downed trees and powerlines, which crews were working to clean up Saturday morning.
He noted that it was a bit early in the year for Dubuque County to receive this type of weather, although not entirely unprecedented.
“Normally this type of storm is a summer storm,” Berger said. “But we did have the Worthington tornado in March in (1990), so we’ve seen severe weather this time of year before.”
National Weather Service Quad Cities meteorologist Zach Uttech said it will take the service several days to get a full scope of the storm’s damage. Three weather service teams were out surveying damage Saturday, following up on reports of tornadoes across the region.
He added that the tri-state area soon could be in for another round of severe weather, as more storms are predicted Tuesday evening with the potential for tornado-producing conditions.
The forecast looks more promising for Wednesday and beyond, although he acknowledged that the summer storm season is getting closer.
“We’re definitely watching (Tuesday’s storm system),” Uttech said. “Hopefully after that we catch a break for at least a week or two.”
