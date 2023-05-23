Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
A free screening of a suicide-prevention film will be held next month in Dubuque.
Mental Health America of Dubuque County will present a showing of “My Ascension” at 6 p.m. June 14, at the Clarke University Atrium, 1550 Clarke Drive.
The film presents the story of Emma Benoit, who at age 16 attempted suicide.
A question-and-answer session with Benoit will follow the screening.
