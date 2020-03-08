The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
Stephanie L. Grant, 41, of 2435 Windsor Ave., was arrested at 11:45 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of East Eighth Street and Central Avenue on charges of
- possession of methamphetamine and of drug paraphernalia and providing false identification information.
Tamra R. Weeks, 32, of 2230½ Francis St., was arrested at about 12:30 p.m. Thursday at her residence on charges of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia.