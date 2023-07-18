Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GALENA, Ill. – Friends of Galena Public Library will hold a fundraising pre-owned book sale this week.
The sale will be held from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and Friday, July 20-21, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 22, at Crossroads Community Church, 900 Galena Square Drive.
A presale event for members of Friends of Galena Public Library will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 19.
Proceeds benefit Galena Public Library.
