CUBA CITY, Wis. – Wisconsin Department of Revenue staff will be conducting reviews of equalized values beginning this week in Lafayette County.
The reviews could include roadside inspections of residential, commercial or agricultural properties, according to a social media post by the City of Cuba City.
The post states that the reviews could include staff taking photographs from the public roadway. All employees conducting reviews will have department of revenue-issued photo identification.
Staff members Katie Norton and Brenda Carus will be performing the reviews.
Vehicles associated with the reviews include a gray 2017 Audi Q5 (license number 802-ZRV), a white 2017 Audi A4 (AFR2658) and a gray 2015 Chevrolet Suburban (150XDR).