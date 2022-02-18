Marita Theisen might not always have stood in the spotlight, but she played a pivotal role in the countless charitable contributions her family has made in the Dubuque community.
“She’s the unsung hero of our family,” daughter Sharon Hagel said. “She was like this grounding force for Dad. He could be out in the world, bless the world, donate to the world, but she kept him focused on what was important.”
Marita, 86, died Feb. 9 of complications from Alzheimer’s disease.
She left her mark through years of philanthropy alongside her husband, Jim Theisen. Today, a childcare center in downtown Dubuque bears her name.
“My biggest memory, or my strongest sense, of Marita was as a loving wife, mother and grandmother, standing beside her husband as they raised their family and supported the community,” said Nancy Van Milligen, president and CEO of Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque.
Marita was born Sept. 13, 1935, in Dubuque. In 1953, she graduated high school at Visitation Academy, where she was a straight-A student, Hagel said.
That same year, she met Jim Theisen, and the couple married on Nov. 24, 1956. Marita initially worked as a legal secretary but left the workplace after the birth of their first child.
Hagel said her mother took “meticulous” care of her home and six children, who were never in doubt as to how much she loved them. The family gathered each week for Sunday dinner and often prayed the rosary nightly during Lent. Marita always attended her children’s activities and sporting events.
“She counseled every single one of us,” Hagel said. “She was our mentor, our living role model, and she’s given us a legacy of love and faith.”
Throughout their marriage, Jim held various leadership positions at Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto, the business his parents founded in 1927. The company and the Theisen family became a philanthropic pillar of the Dubuque community, supporting hundreds of organizations such as Boys & Girls Club, Camp Courageous, Loras College and Hospice of Dubuque.
Marita was an integral part of that community support. She lived by two mottos, Hagel said: “God first, family second and work third” and “charity begins at home.”
As her children started families of their own, Marita embraced her role as grandmother and great-grandmother. She was affectionately known as “the baby whisperer” for her uncanny knack for comforting newborns and connecting with children.
“We would go out to eat at Village Inn, and she would hardly eat because she’d be waving at all the little kids in the restaurant,” Hagel said, laughing.
Her love of children inspired the family to help establish Marita Theisen Childcare Center at Steeple Square. The $1.6 million project transformed the former rectory at St. Mary’s Catholic Church into a child care facility currently serving 45 children.
Judy Wolf, treasurer of Marita Theisen Childcare Center and board president of Steeple Square, praised the Theisen family for their support of the center.
“(Marita) was always smiling, just a beautiful lady, and I learned through her husband and her family of her deep love of children,” Wolf said. “It’s an incredible honor to be able to carry on the legacy of Marita.”
About 15 years ago, Marita was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease after having cared for her own mother as she passed away from the disease. Two of Marita’s sisters also were diagnosed, Hagel said.
The family worked hard to meet Marita’s needs, particularly Jim, who was his wife’s primary caregiver and fiercely devoted to her. Although he cared for her at home for most of her final years, Hagel said her father also learned to reach out for help when he struggled to find the resources he needed.
“He just didn’t know where to go, where to turn and what to do, and he wanted other families to not be without those services and to have the resources they needed to take care of their family at home,” Hagel said.
To accomplish that goal, the Theisen family partnered with the community foundation in summer 2021 and donated $1 million for the creation of the Caregiver Resource Center at Stonehill Communities. The center provides a range of advisory and support services for people who are responsible for the care of loved ones, whether they are older adults or ill.
“It was a great honor to work with Jim to learn about a caregiver center, and … we’re excited about how many families the center is going to be able to help and support,” Van Milligen said.