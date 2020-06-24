GALENA, Ill. — Sophia Getz finds no greater joy than when she is learning.
The 17-year-old from Galena loves to devote her time to reading books and absorbing what she calls “random information.” Throughout her teenage years, she has compiled a treasure trove of facts on literature and science that she can retrieve from her mind at any time.
She never imagined it would earn her acclaim and recognition, but this year, Getz graduated Galena High School as a National Merit Scholarship finalist, co-valedictorian and record holder for the school’s Scholastic Bowl team.
To put it simply, all that random knowledge came in handy.
“It’s been really fun,” Getz said. “I like to read a lot, and I’ve just been able to remember it.”
Academics have always been an important part of Getz’s life. She always made sure to excel in school and committed herself to numerous extracurricular activities.
In seventh grade, she joined Scholastic Bowl, a team-based competition in which participants answer various academic questions as quickly as possible.
Getz quickly realized she had a knack for Scholastic Bowl. By her sophomore year of high school, she made the varsity team. As a senior, she was made team captain, inducted into Illinois’ all-state Scholastic Bowl team and broke the school record for most points scored by a single student.
“It was a pretty amazing experience,” Getz said. “I got to travel to compete, which was a lot of fun.”
However, Getz didn’t only devote her time to academics. Throughout high school, she also participated in cheerleading, band, jazz choir, Key Club, drama club and the school newspaper.
All those activities were a lot for her to handle, but Getz said help from teachers made it possible.
Galena High School Principal Beth Murphy commended Getz as a student and leader at the school.
“Sophia is a brilliant woman,” Murphy said. “Whether on stage, buzzing in during Scholastic Bowl or leading our Pirates in a cheer, Sophia is impressive and amazing.”
Getz plans to attend Yale University to study physics. She hopes one day to work as a researcher.
No matter where she is, though, she said she intends to continue joyfully learning as much as she can.