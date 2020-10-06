Dubuque County Conservation seeks former employees of John Deere Dubuque Works who worked on the property that is now Proving Grounds Recreation Area.
This area was previously known as X-16 or The Farm. It was used for the demonstration and testing of John Deere’s construction equipment in the 1970s and ‘80s.
The county would like to involve anyone that worked on this property in an open house event planned for Saturday, Oct. 10.
If you worked at this location or know someone who has, call Swiss Valley Nature Center at 563-556-6745.