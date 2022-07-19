The planned development for a new deli and bakery in a historic Dubuque building was given City Council approval on Monday.
Following a public hearing, Dubuque City Council members voted, 7-0, to approve rezoning the properties at 620 S. Grandview Ave. and 333 Bryant St. from C-1 neighborhood commercial and R-3 moderate density multiple-family residential to PC planned unit development.
No residents spoke out in opposition to the rezoning request.
The rezoning request is tied to a project by property owners Tim Conlon and Roux Conlon-Loar to renovate and restore the building popularly known as the “Milk House,” open a deli and grocery store and demolish the existing building at 333 Bryant St. and construct a new structure to house a bakery.
Conlon purchased the Milk House property last year after the former business, Milk House Artisan Eatery, Baked Goods & Catering, closed following permit issues and resistance from neighbors of the property toward a planned expansion of the business.
Conlon, who grew up near the Milk House building when it was Hilken-Sullivan’s Grocery, said he intends to restore the building to bring it back to its original historic aesthetic, along with adding an attachment to the building to provide patrons a space for seating.
“For a lot of families, it was kind of a second home,” Conlon said. “It was a place that everyone would go to.”
Conlon-Loar said the deli and bakery will provide a variety of products, including grocery and baked goods, coffee, deli sandwiches and a selection of wines and beers. She hopes the renovated building becomes an iconic part of the neighborhood.
“We want it to be a place that you just want to spend time at and hopefully everyone from the neighborhood will be in there,” Conlon-Loar said. “We just want to offer all of the amenities that people would like to have in this kind of store.”
Dubuque City Council members professed their enthusiasm for the project and the positive impact it could have on the South Grandview neighborhood.
“I’m excited to see the rebirth of this property,” said City Council Member Ric Jones. “It looks nice.”
City Council Member Katy Wethal said she personally spent time at the Milk House Artisan Eatery, Baked Goods & Catering with her family and looks forward to seeing a similar business return to the property.
“I love the design and I can’t wait,” Wethal said.
City Council Member Susan Farber said she remembers visiting the Milk House building as a child when it housed a grocery store.
“We got to know that as our neighborhood grocery store,” Farber said. “I just want to thank you for creating a wonderful multi-use facility.”
Conlon said the proposed business had initially drawn some concern from residents related to parking and potential future uses of the property, but he believes those issues have been addressed.
“Their concerns did not have anything to do with what we are planning,” Conlon said. “All we’ve had to do is show what we’re doing and you can see that is the case.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.