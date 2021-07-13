The thrill of the catch is more than a hobby for longtime anglers in the tri-state area.
People can be found casting their lines along the Mississippi River shoreline and from their boats, day and night. A popular fishing spot is the Eagle Point Fishing Barge at O’Leary’s Lake in Wisconsin.
On a recent morning, fishermen were catching and releasing small white bass near the surface of the water.
Owner Carlton Hanson said he has met people from all over the world who come to Eagle Point Fishing Barge.
Several of those people traveled from Germany, and he said there is a man from Alaska who visits every three or four years and will sit at the barge for hours to fish.
Meanwhile, the regulars have given Kenny Mehring the nickname “Kenny Catfish” because of his love for the fish. Mehring, a Dubuque resident originally from California, has been fishing for so long that he said he can’t remember when he started.
He prefers catfish because of their taste, and he prefers cooler weather so he goes fishing early in the morning.
During this time of summer, Mehring will cast and set up three poles at once to increase his chances of a catch. When the fish are biting the most — usually the spring and fall — he will manage only one or two lines.
“If your pole is ready to go into the water, you better hurry up and grab it,” he said as he checked a line for any bites.
On another side of the barge was William Meyer, of Dubuque, who went fishing periodically as a child but said he got more serious about it in his 20s.
“On my 21st birthday, I caught my first walleye,” he said.
Now, Meyer goes fishing at least once a week and, since he is retired, he will head out every day if the fish are biting.
The barge is more than a fishing spot for Meyer as he said it is a place where he has made friends, and when the fish aren’t biting, they will play cards or have a few beers together.
A friend and former co-worker of Meyer is John Jansen, who lives near Kieler, Wis. The two chat and laugh together as they fish off the barge.
Camaraderie can be prevalent in the act of fishing.
Mehring working to pull up a 20-pound buffalo fish caught the attention of Jansen.
“Kenny, you need a net?” he asked as he walked over to assist.
Once the fish was on land, Mehring pulled the hook out of its mouth before throwing it back into the water. He said that type of fish doesn’t taste good.
In addition to the challenge and teamwork of the activity, Jansen explained fishing brings attention to environmental concerns and raises questions about the health of aquatic ecosystems and surrounding habitats.
“It’s a sign of a healthy river,” he said about the quantity of the white bass. “If we never had fishermen, nobody would care about things like water quality. We care about it.”