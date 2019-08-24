A Dubuque man accused of taking more than $31,000 from an estate to give it to charity recently pleaded guilty to a theft charge.
Robert E. Young Jr., 45, of 151 W. 23rd St., pleaded guilty in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County to a charge of first-degree theft as part of a plea deal.
Court documents state that in September, Dubuque police began investigating what appeared to be improper withdrawals from the estate of Thomas L. Palmer. The 58-year-old Dubuquer died on March 3, 2017, and Young was appointed as the personal administrator of the estate.
Young was removed from that role in April 2017 for making large withdrawals without notifying the appropriate people, according to authorities. Police determined that $31,535.99 was taken.
Young told an attorney that he served as Palmer’s caretaker and was paid $50 per week, documents said. He said Palmer told him he could “pay himself back” from the estate.
After paying off Palmer’s bills, Young said he gave the remainder of the estate to various charitable causes, according to court documents. Young said he didn’t realize taking money without a court order was considered mismanagement of the estate.
As part of the plea deal, both the defense and prosecutors recommend that Young be put on probation for two to five years and be given a deferred judgment. With a deferred judgment, the conviction will not go on his record if he successfully completes probation.
His sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 21.