Two area schools qualified for an Iowa award given for registering eligible students to vote.
Clayton Ridge High School, Guttenberg, and Marquette Catholic High School, Bellevue, were among 22 schools in the state to qualify for the 2021 Carrie Chapman Catt Award, presented to schools that register at least 90% of their students to vote, according to a press release issued by Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
The release states than 2,500 high school students registered to vote this school year in conjunction with the Catt Award initiative.