Police said one person was injured Thursday when a driver ran a stop sign and caused a crash in Dubuque.
Russell A. Shaffer, 59, of Dubuque, was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center for treatment, according to a crash report.
The crash occurred at about 2:45 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Jackson and East 17th streets. The report states that Shaffer was southbound on Jackson Street and approaching the intersection, while James A. Heiar Jr., 58, of Dubuque, was westbound on East 17th. Heiar failed to stop at the stop sign and was struck by Shaffer’s vehicle. Both vehicles were totaled.
Heiar was cited with failure to obey a stop or yield sign.