CASCADE, Iowa -- Cascade resident Danyelle Fagan seems to have a knack for winning prizes on talk shows.
Earlier this month, she received a call inviting her to take part in the “Live with Kelly and Ryan” morning talk show, where she soon won a six-night trip to Savannah, Ga., complete with food credits, a spa credit and a hotel, all valued at $6,000.
“I had to give them a true statement and a false statement,” said Fagan. “My false statement was that I saw Dolly Parton in a grocery store in Nashville, and my true statement was that I was left on top of a Ferris wheel when the guy running it forgot about me and walked away. Kelly figured out that my false statement was the Dolly one because she asked me what Dolly smells like and I didn’t know. Kelly said if you’ve ever been anywhere near Dolly Parton you know she smells like roses. If you stump them with that, you get to win a Kelly and Ryan coffee mug, so I didn’t win that.”
While she didn’t win the mug, Fagan’s knowledge of the show netted her a far bigger prize in the form of the Savannah vacation.
She said, “I work from home and watch the show every day, so I know what kind of questions they ask. Vivica Fox was on the day before and the question was, ‘Where does Vivica Fox plan on spending her birthday?’ The answer was Montego Bay, Jamaica.”
This isn’t Fagan’s first big talk show prize.
In 2012, she appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” as an audience contestant and won a $5,000 gift card to Target.