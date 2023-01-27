Today, Galena Center for the Arts, 971 Gear St., Galena, Ill.
5 to 7 p.m. The center’s regional artist gallery will celebrate the new year with its New Year, New Art exhibit. The special exhibit space also will feature a new collection of artwork following the theme “Color It Neutral.” Admission: Free. More information: 815-402-3111.
Platteville Community Involvement Fair
Saturday, Platteville Public Library, 225 W. Main St., Platteville, Wis.
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A variety of community service, social and volunteer groups will be available at the event for attendees to ask questions and learn about ways to get involved in 2023. Cost: Free. More information: plattevillepubliclibrary.org/involvement.
Downtown Music Crawl
Saturday, various locations in downtown Dubuque
Starts at 1 p.m. Ten Dubuque venues are participating in the event featuring live music, food and drink specials and giveaways in the afternoon and evening. Participating venues are Dimensional Brewing Co., 67 Main St.; Knicker’s Saloon, 2186 Central Ave.; Riverboat Lounge, 200 Main St.; Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.; The Dungeon, 302 Locust St.; The Lift, 180 Main St.; Fox Den Motel, 920 Main St.; Gary Dolphin’s Iron Bar, 333 E. 10th St.; Gino’s East Dubuque, 333 E. 10th St.; and Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive. No cost to participate, though some venues may have cover charges. More information: dubuquemainstreet.com/dubuquemusiccrawl.
Electric Shock
Saturday, Q Casino showroom, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
The AC/DC tribute band has performed across the Midwest, replicating the longtime popular rock band both musically and visually. Cost: Free. More information: qcasinoandhotel.com.
Jabber Box
Saturday, Mississippi Moon Bar, 301 Bell St.
8 p.m. The tri-state area alternative rock band known for its high-energy performances plays favorites from bands such as Theory of a Deadman, Nickelback and Blink-182. Cost: Free. More information: moonbarrocks.com.
Winter Reading: Kevin Koch
Saturday, Swiss Valley Nature Preserve and Nature Center, 13606 Swiss Valley Road, Peosta, Iowa
7 to 8 p.m. Local author Kevin Koch will read and present a selection of his works on the Driftless area, including a current work in progress on the 12 Midwest states, during a free presentation at the nature center. More information: 563-556-6745
