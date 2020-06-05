GALENA, Ill. — An East Dubuque man was sentenced this week to six years in prison for a 2017 burglary.
Timothy J. Koster, 42, previously was convicted in Jo Daviess County Circuit Court of felony theft and felony burglary.
He also must serve two years of supervised release after his prison term.
Koster was found guilty following a two-day jury trial in December. He was convicted of entering a shed on property owned by James and Lisa Cousins in Scales Mound and taking several appliances, tools and a flat-screen TV valued at more than $500, according to an indictment.