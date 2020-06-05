News in your town

Recent sentences issued in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County

Police: Man tries to stab man in Dubuque, slashes tire as he flees

In midst of pandemic, public health, safety officials planning for ways to stay cool

Police: 11th person arrested in connection with large brawl in Dubuque

Organizers to 'limit' Earlville Fourth of July celebration, but parade, fireworks still planned

Dubuque County OK'd for Test Iowa site, but needs local host

Mayor pledges to review, possibly reform use-of-force policies of Dubuque police

Free weekend on tap at Wisconsin state parks

Attention bargain hunters: Some area communities kicking off citywide garage sales

For local boaters, Mississippi River offers sense of normalcy during pandemic

4 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 1st death in Jo Daviess County

President's list: Western Technical

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Thursday)

4 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, as statewide total up nearly 700 in 24 hours

Lawmakers: 2 confirmed COVID-19 cases at Thomson prison

Organizers cancel July 4 event in Guttenberg

Dubuque children's zoo reopens Saturday

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Wednesday)

Platteville Berry Fest canceled for this year

Latest bronze statue to be unveiled at dedication ceremony in PDC

Shullsburg July 4 parade canceled, but fireworks still planned

4 Delaware County Republicans advance; no local write-in candidates meet ballot threshold

Schreiner Memorial Library programs to fill summer learning gaps

Stockton school board hires new superintendent

Local law enforcement reports

Local Boy Scouts launch free initiative offering youth activities

MercyOne Elkader uses $20,000 donation on equipment for cardiac patients

UW-P preparing for face-to-face fall semester

Pandemic effects on local wildlife uncertain

Clarke grad's unexpected journey reaps huge rewards

Eagle Point Solar comes under new ownership

1 more positive case, 1 more death in Dubuque County

Man killed in tractor crash in Iowa County

Maquoketa to invest $12.3 million in wastewater treatment plant