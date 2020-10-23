Natalie Nemmers always was on the lookout for food and hygiene products for students who needed them.
The Hempstead High School counselor tried to keep those items on hand, but her supply was dependent on staff and community donations. She often was “crossing fingers” that she would have what she needed.
Now, however, she has a stockpile of supplies available, thanks to an effort by Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools.
“It’s like night and day, really,” Nemmers said. “It’s hard to wrap our minds around because, really, we haven’t had this luxury.”
Foundation officials this year are raising funds and collecting supplies to stock all of Dubuque Community Schools’ secondary campuses with clothes, food, hygiene products and other items for students who are in need.
While school staff have long sought to help fill those gaps, foundation officials seek to provide students with quick and sustainable access to items that they need to focus on school, said foundation Executive Director Amy Unmacht.
“We’re able to get it for them in a very timely manner and help them come over that stigma and want to come to school and be part of the educational process,” she said.
So far this year, foundation leaders have taken on funding and supplying an “open closet” at Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools and George Washington Middle School.
They are in the process of setting up similar programs at Eleanor Roosevelt and Thomas Jefferson middle schools and seek to get those up and running by the holiday season. The foundation previously started stocking supplies at the Alta Vista Campus.
Each open closet has a variety of items such as school supplies, hygiene products, laundry detergent and laundromat tokens, feminine hygiene products, food that can be prepared with minimal ingredients, and clothing.
One particular area of need that has been challenging to fill is supplying schools with tennis shoes, Unmacht said.
“It’s really the basics that we’re looking at,” she said.
While schools have long sought to provide these kinds of items for students, limited budgets meant that school staff would spend their own money on supplies, or they would refer students to community resources, Unmacht said.
“With the foundation, I have the opportunity to reach out to lots of local businesses and find these items for the schools,” she said.
Unmacht said the foundation is spending about $5,000 per school to start the open closets, and she anticipates maintaining them will likely cost $2,500 to $3,500 per school each year.
While foundation officials long have seen supplying schools with food, hygiene products and other supplies as a need, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the open closet project to the forefront of their attention.
“Even before COVID hit, we had a lot of students that did not have the basic needs and were missing school because of the stigma of not being able to wash their clothes or not being able to have the appropriate hygiene products,” Umacht said. “With COVID hitting, so many families have struggled to find jobs or being furloughed, so the need has become even greater in schools.”
She said her goal is for the open closet effort to continue even after the pandemic subsides.
Nemmers said the foundation’s efforts mean she knows needed supplies for the Hempstead Care Closet will be there, and if not, she can ask for them. She said her supplies of basic items for students have vastly expanded with the foundation’s help.
“It makes it nice that we have it at the ready so families don’t have to wait a long time if they’re in a tight quandary and need some food,” Nemmers said.
Lindsay Boyer, a life coach at Washington, started an open closet for students a few years ago, built on donations from staff. The foundation program has allowed her to access brand-new supplies, supply students with tennis shoes and make food available to them throughout the week.
“It’s just given us so much more access to things,” Boyer said. “I feel like I’m able to service more and more students.”