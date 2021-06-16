The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Latoya D. Roberts, 31, of La Motte, Iowa, was arrested at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging two counts of child endangerment and one count each of operating while under the influence and malicious prosecution.
- Sondra L. Willis, 39, of East Dubuque, Ill., was arrested at 2:04 p.m. Monday at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center on charges of two counts of neglect or abandonment of a dependent person.