United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States announced a $1.2 million fundraising goal at its first-ever virtual campaign kickoff this morning.
The local United Way, which supported 31 nonprofit organizations helping those in need last year, did not hold their annual in-person breakfast event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We're coming to you live today hoping that we get our message to more people than we have before in the past," said President and CEO Danielle Peterson.
Jan Powers, of Powers of Communication, and Bob Woodward, Woodward Community Media vice president and TH Media publisher, are serving as co-chairs of this year's campaign.
Both spoke about the impact that United Way has on the community and unveiled the fundraising goal.
"This year, the need has never been greater," Woodward said. "We are all struggling with challenges. We all have a lot of stress in our lives, but some more than others."
Peterson shared that United Wa raised more than $60,000 toward the goal at its Over the Edge fundraising event last week. Thirty-one people raised at least $1,000 each for the opportunity to rappel down the side of Hotel Julien Dubuque.
Powers also gave examples of how donations to United Way directly impacts lives. Donating $1 per week for one year could provide 32 students with age-appropriate books, she said, and donating $10 a week for a year could provide transportation to doctor's appointments to 23 individuals.
She also emphasized that United Way doesn't just help those in Dubuque. The organization serves people in 10 counties in Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois. Its service area includes all of Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill., as well as parts of Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin.
"It's a big service area, and last year, pre-COVID, 42,000 people in those counties were served in some way by United Way," Powers said. "That is just so powerful to me."
Throughout the virtual event, pre-recorded videos featuring United Way partner organizations and community leaders shared "Why United Way?" -- this year's campaign theme.
"What it means to be a funded supporter is, it's basically putting us in a position as an organization to be acknowledged as something in the community that is very needed and necessary for the growth of the community," said Fountain of Youth founder and Executive Director Caprice Jones in a video.
In addition to supporting community partners, United Way has been active in coming up with solutions to the community's struggles, Woodward said. This has been especially important during the pandemic, when many are finding it harder to pay rent and provide food to their families.
"It really works better when we work together," he said. "And that's what Dubuque does well, and United Way is exceptionally good at it."