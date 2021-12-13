Two major state road projects are prompting more than 100 addresses in rural Dubuque County to change beginning next month.
The Swiss Valley Road diamond interchange project just outside of Dubuque involved the creation of frontage roads in the area. The residences and businesses on those roads will have their addresses changed as of Jan. 1.
“What that means there is that instead of 12X Route 20, it will be that (their address number) and the name of the frontage road they’re on,” said County Auditor Kevin Dragotto.
This change will impact 102 addresses, including 64 mobile homes.
The Iowa Department of Transportation also notified the county that it is removing the Iowa 136 designation from U.S. 52 between Iowa 3 in Luxemburg and U.S. 20 in Dyersville.
Residents or businesses there will, similarly, keep their address numbers but change their street from U.S. 52/Iowa 136 to just U.S. 52, according to Dragotto.
This change will impact 32 addresses.
Dragotto said his office is sending letters to the addresses informing them of the needed change. Local emergency personnel have been notified as well.
Dragotto said all that will be required of residents or businesses at these addresses is an official change-of-address form and to contact loved ones.
The county Board of Supervisors set a public hearing on the address changes for its Dec. 20 meeting.