PRAIRIE DU CHIEN, Wis. -- The City of Prairie du Chien has contracted with a consultant to investigate the creation of special taxing districts that would provide funding to promote economic development in the city.
The Prairie du Chien Common Council recently hired Vierbicher Associates to oversee the planning of two tax-increment finance districts that will include the Blackhawk Junction Mall and part of the North Gateway Business Park, according to the contract.
The taxing districts must be approved by a review board and planners estimate the process could be completed by April 2021.
The city and Redevelopment Authority of the City of Prairie du Chien have partnered to see the redevelopment of the mall into commercial and residential facilities and expansion of the business park.