Building permits issued in Dubuque County in January with values of at least $50,000:
Single-family houses
- Derby Grange LLC, 3480 Wagon Wheel Lane, $260,000.
- Derby Grange LLC, 3433 Wagon Wheel Lane, $250,000.
- Derby Grange LLC, 3435 Wagon Wheel Lane, $250,000.
Other nonresidential buildings
- Tschiggfrie Excavating Co., 490 Copper Mountain Ridge, $195,600.
Additions, alterations and conversions —nonresidential and nonhousekeeping
- Ichiban Realty LLC, 3187 University Ave., $915,267. Construction of a 2,391-square-foot addition to Ichiban Steakhouse & Sushi Bar.
- Warehouse Trust LLC, 333 E. 10th St., $55,000. Increase size of kitchen and add bar to existing restaurant space for Gino’s East.
Commercial foundation only
Simmons Food Inc., 501 Seippel Road, $350,000. Foundations for seven additions for Simmons Pet Food.