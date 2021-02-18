Building permits issued in Dubuque County in January with values of at least $50,000:

Single-family houses

  • Derby Grange LLC, 3480 Wagon Wheel Lane, $260,000.
  • Derby Grange LLC, 3433 Wagon Wheel Lane, $250,000.
  • Derby Grange LLC, 3435 Wagon Wheel Lane, $250,000.

Other nonresidential buildings

  • Tschiggfrie Excavating Co., 490 Copper Mountain Ridge, $195,600.

Additions, alterations and conversions —nonresidential and nonhousekeeping

  • Ichiban Realty LLC, 3187 University Ave., $915,267. Construction of a 2,391-square-foot addition to Ichiban Steakhouse & Sushi Bar.
  • Warehouse Trust LLC, 333 E. 10th St., $55,000. Increase size of kitchen and add bar to existing restaurant space for Gino’s East.

Commercial foundation only

Simmons Food Inc., 501 Seippel Road, $350,000. Foundations for seven additions for Simmons Pet Food.

