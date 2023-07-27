Dubuque’s archbishop-elect introduced himself with humor and emotion Wednesday, remarking on an appointment that has returned a native son to the position of leader of area Catholics.
“Coming back here, I teared up,” said Archbishop-elect the Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula. “I love this place. This is a special place for me. It’s where I’ve spent all of life, for the most part. I am overjoyed to be coming back home.”
Pope Francis has appointed Zinkula, 66, an eastern Iowa native and former local priest, to be the 11th archbishop of Dubuque. Currently bishop of Davenport, Iowa, Zinkula is scheduled to be installed Oct. 18. His appointment was publicly announced Wednesday.
“I don’t think we’ve ever had a native son come back as archbishop, because usually someone gets ordained a bishop to go someplace else, and oftentimes after that, they’re moved someplace else again,” said Monsignor Thomas Toale, vicar general and moderator of the Curia for the archdiocese. “The fact that he was tabbed to come to us is our good fortune. He knows our culture, he knows our people, he knows our history, he knows our priests, he knows Iowa.”
Zinkula met archdiocesan staff and members of the media during a Wednesday morning press conference in Dubuque. He remarked on the unique circumstances of a former local priest returning as archbishop.
“There is that saying, ‘better the devil you know than the devil you don’t know,’” Zinkula said, laughing. “You thought you had gotten rid of me but I’m coming back to haunt you.”
Zinkula said he thinks a better analogy for his return is the familiarity and comfort of an old shoe.
“I obviously know the archdiocese very well, having served for 27 years as a priest of the archdiocese,” he said. “I have ministered to thousands of the faithful of the archdiocese and I have celebrated Mass in most of the parishes.”
Zinkula will replace former Archbishop Michael Jackels, who announced his retirement for health reasons in April. The Most Rev. Richard E. Pates, bishop emeritus of Des Moines, has served as apostolic administrator of the archdiocese since April 4 and will continue in that role until Zinkula’s installation.
“This is a bittersweet moment for me,” Zinkula said, haltingly. “I tend to fully immerse myself in my assignments, so it will be hard to leave the diocesan community in Davenport, with whom I have journeyed the past six years and who basically taught me how to be a bishop.”
FROM THE FOOTBALL FIELD AND LAW SCHOOL TO THE CHURCH
Zinkula was born April 19, 1957, and grew up on a farm outside of Mount Vernon, Iowa. He excelled at football, playing on the Mount Vernon Mustangs’ high school championship team before moving on to Cornell College in his hometown.
Zinkula was a four-year letterwinner from 1975-78 at Cornell, was named Honorable Mention AP College Division All-American in 1977 and 1978, and was inducted into the school’s Athletic Hall of Fame in 2009.
After graduating from Cornell, he received a law degree from the University of Iowa College of Law in 1983, and worked for several years as a civil lawyer. He didn’t become a priest until he was 33 years old.
Wednesday, Zinkula noted how his law experience has influenced his religious career.
“In terms of being a lawyer, one thing that they teach you right away is how to analyze situations — what is the issue, what are the facts of the situation, what are the arguments on both sides — I’ve used that (skill) my whole life,” he said. “That’s how I look at situations and make decisions.”
Zinkula earned a master’s degree in theology in 1990 from Catholic University of America, in Washington, and was ordained a priest of the Archdiocese of Dubuque the same year.
Zinkula served as a priest in Dubuque, Rickardsville, Balltown, Sherrill, Holy Cross, Luxemburg and Cedar Rapids. He also served as rector for St. Pius X Seminary in Dubuque.
Pope Francis appointed him Bishop of Davenport April 19, 2017.
NO ‘BIG AGENDA’
Zinkula said he won’t arrive in the archdiocese with a masterplan.
“I don’t have a big agenda,” he said. “I hope to get to know as many people in the archdiocese as possible and to listen deeply and carefully to their thoughts, concerns and suggestions. One thing I learned in Davenport was how to listen better. There are a lot of great ideas out there. We need to figure things out together.”
Zinkula described part of his upcoming archdiocesan role as outreach.
“We have a mission as a church — to spread the good news of Jesus Christ,” he said. “That’s what it’s all about, but right now what is weighing on my heart is that our society is becoming increasingly secular. People are leaving the church, especially young people. But so many people are searching for meaning, searching for somewhere to belong and searching for deeper things. We have what they need. The question is, how can we get their attention?”
Zinkula also acknowledged the issue of clergy abuse. Accusations of past abuse of a minor have been leveled against the Rev. Leo P. Riley, who served in the Dubuque archdiocese from 1982 to 2002.
“We have come a long, long ways in terms of protecting children, and with education, but we constantly need to be on that (issue),” Zinkula said. “The vast majority of these (abuse) cases were decades ago, but there are people who are still hurting. We need to help them in whatever way we can.”
‘IN THE FOOTSTEPS OF GOOD SHEPHERDS’
Zinkula received news of his appointment earlier this summer from an apostolic nuncio, essentially an ecclesiastical diplomat representing the Vatican.
“When (apostolic nuncio) Cardinal-designate Christophe Pierre called me about a month ago to inform me of this appointment, I began to pray that I will be the kind of bishop that the archdiocese needs and wants,” Zinkula said.
Zinkula said he is familiar with the historical significance of his upcoming role.
“I am well-aware that the Archdiocese of Dubuque, which was created by Pope Gregory XVI in 1837, has a long, rich history,” he said. “Many bishops, priests, deacons, consecrated religious and lay people have dedicated their lives to serving the people of the archdiocese. Bearing that in mind, I recognize that I am following in the footsteps of a line of very good shepherds.”
Zinkula traced his own history through the archdiocese’s lineage of leaders.
“I personally benefited from the ministry of Archbishop James Byrne, who confirmed me; Archbishop Daniel Kucera, who ordained me a priest; Archbishop Jerome Hanus, who appointed me pastor, judicial vicar and episcopal vicar; and Archbishop Michael Jackels, who appointed me rector of the seminary. I’ve learned a lot about episcopal leadership from each of the three archbishops under whom I served as a priest for the archdiocese.”