Dubuque’s archbishop-elect introduced himself with humor and emotion Wednesday, remarking on an appointment that has returned a native son to the position of leader of area Catholics.

“Coming back here, I teared up,” said Archbishop-elect the Most Rev. Thomas R. Zinkula. “I love this place. This is a special place for me. It’s where I’ve spent all of life, for the most part. I am overjoyed to be coming back home.”

