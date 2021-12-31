MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County officials will wait at least two more weeks to award contracts for a project to construct the county’s new jail.
The county Board of Supervisors last week reviewed bids for the construction of the new Jackson County Law Enforcement Center. The 18,700-square-foot facility, with 32 beds, is slated to be built on the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa.
Bids were submitted by more than 15 companies in six contract categories, and the supervisors were set to consider and potentially award contracts at this week’s meeting. But John Hansen, president and owner of Midwest Construction Consultants, which is managing the project, recommended that the supervisors wait until Jan. 11 to do so. He said that would allow for more time to review the costs and contact all contractors to qualify their bids.
“I think the bids came in very well for what we anticipated,” Hansen said Tuesday.
Bids for general construction ranged from $3.6 million to nearly $4.3 million. When combined with bids from the other five categories, total costs ranged from about $6.6 million to more than $8 million.
The most recent cost estimate for the project was $6.9 million, a jump from initial predictions of $6.2 million due to an increase in material costs brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Voters approved a $5.9 million bond measure in March to pay for the jail, and the county planned to use $300,000 from its capital improvement fund to cover additional costs. County officials have discussed how they might allocate for increased costs but have not yet elaborated on what that might entail.