FENNIMORE, Wis. — Fennimore police said they arrested a man for his seventh offense of operating while intoxicated on Wednesday.

James Horner, 58, of Lancaster, also was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest in addition to the felony OWI charge, according to a press release.

Police reported that they responded to the 1000 block of 13th Street in Fennimore at about 9:10 a.m. Wednesday after receiving “a complaint of a possible impaired driver and no-contact violation.”

They reported that Horner is prohibited from consuming intoxicants as part of his probation after he was convicted last month of two counts of causing a child ages 13 to 18 to view sexual activity.

