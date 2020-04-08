As the temperatures slowly rise and the days grow longer, eastern Iowa municipal leaders are preparing for another season of road improvement projects.
Here is a list of road projects slated for this summer.
DUBUQUE COUNTY
The City of Dyersville this month will solicit bids to install a roundabout at the intersection of First Avenue West and Dubuque County X49.
Mayor Jim Heavens said the city is working with the Iowa Department of Transportation to complete the project before a planned Major League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams movies site on Aug. 13.
Elsewhere, road crews in the next few weeks will begin a $10 million effort to repave about 5 miles of U.S. 20 between Holy Cross and Rickardsville. The detour route will take drivers along Iowa 136 and U.S. 20 until the project wraps in June.
Heavens said a cost estimate for the project was not available.
Crews also hope to repave about 4 miles of U.S. 52 between Holy Cross and Luxemburg. The $6 million project will begin soon.
DELAWARE COUNTY
In late May, Delaware County officials will begin working with leaders in Dyersville, Earlville and Manchester to complete a $3.5 million project along Old Highway Road.
“They are going to break up some of the old (road) and replace with new,” said Shirley Helmrichs, a Delaware County supervisor.
She said about 8 miles of road will be replaced this summer. The project is expected to take about three months to complete.
Delaware County officials also plan to repair 7 miles of 110th Avenue. The about $3 million project will begin in July and will take up to three months to complete.
“This is in rural Delaware County,” Helmrichs said. “It’s a straight north and south surface and hooks with Linn County. It will probably be done in chunks.”
Officials have not set detour routes for either project.
MANCHESTER
Manchester officials soon will block off stretches of River and West Main streets as they install a new water main.
The detour will be set up along West Marion and South Franklin streets.
“This is part of a larger project where we are doing an asphalt overlay on Iowa 13 through the City of Manchester,” said Manchester City Administrator Tim Vick.
Vick said this is a long-term project that will be completed in phases.
The city this summer also will widen a portion of North Franklin Street between Seeley and Acers streets. A third lane will be added to the road, as will a center turning lane.
The projects have a combined estimated cost of $3.7 million.
The street improvement project will start in June and is expected to wrap up in August.
Manchester residents can receive road closure and construction updates by texting the message 52057 to 69310.
JONES COUNTY
Jones County officials will complete a 1.25-mile road-improvement project on Shaw Road that began last summer.
The road will be regraded and widened and two bridges will also be revamped, said County Engineer Derek Snead.
Snead said only the center of the road will be closed, so residents still will be able to access either end until Shaw Road reopens in June.
JACKSON COUNTY
Although no major construction projects will begin this spring in Maquoketa, the city is gearing up for two long-term efforts that will begin later this year or early next year, according Maquoketa City Manager Gerald Smith.
Smith said the city is planning to reconstruct about 2 miles of Platt Street. The city will solicit bids in July, and the expected price tag is $10 million to $12 million.
Officials are preparing to redesign South Main Street Bridge, Smith said. The project will include installation of a new bridge with space for pedestrians and cyclists, as well as a new trail system leading up to the bridge.
Smith said the city has been awarded $1 million grant from the Iowa DOT. City leaders hope to receive additional funds for the remainder of the project. The project’s start date has not been determined.